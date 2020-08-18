Kota Poojary rushes to Delhi to save his seat

Mangaluru

The state ministry is expected to be expanded and reorganized shortly. Therefore, many are lobbying for becoming ministers. Amidst these things, minster Kota Srinivas Poojary, has left for Delhi all of a sudden.

It is said that out of four MLAs, Sunil Kumar from Karkala, Halady Srinivas Shetty from Kundapur and S Angara from Sullia, two will be made ministers. Therefore, it is being analysed that Kota Srinivas Poojary has visited Delhi in a hurry to save his position. Kota has gone to Delhi apparently to get approval for his department’s projects worth Rs 1,100 crore including Byndoor Marine Project. In addition, he is also equipped with his plans and achievements to convince the high command about his value to the government and need to continue him as a member of the state ministry.

Kota will be meeting Narendra Singh Tomar in his effort to save his seat. On Wednesday, he will be meeting union minister Prahlad Joshi, and national BJP organizing general secretary B L Santhosh. It is said that he has been also trying to get an appointment to meet BJP national president J P Nadda.