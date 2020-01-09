Kota invites Ivan to extend warn reception to Amit Shah

Mangaluru

“We should feel proud about the fact that union home minister, Amit Shah, will be visiting the city and convince the people about the relevance of Citizenship Amendment Act, and there is a need for us to celebrate the occasion. When the minister comes to our doorsteps, MLC, Ivan D’Souza, should extend to him a warm welcome,” said Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Kota was responding to the threat issued by Ivan to launch ‘Go back’ protest in case Shah comes to the city. He recalled a Kannada adage which says that there no need to seek permission of unauthorized people for tasks like crossing a river. He advised Congressmen not to showcase their narrow mindset through such protests, and instead, advised them to extend welcome to the union minister.

To a question, he clarified that the January 4 public meeting proposed to be held against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act by Muslim organizations, and the January 12 programme planned by the BJP in support of the act have been postponed at the request of state home minister Basavaraj Bommai. He added that the BJP’s programme will be held sometime later.