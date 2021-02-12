Kollywood Film Koozhangal Bags Tiger Award At IFFR

A Tamil movie by name “Koozhangal” or Pebbles Produced by Nayanthara and directed by Vinod Raj PS, has earned award at the International film festival. The movie was given the “Tiger” award at Rotterdam International film festival. This happens to be Vinothraj’s debut movie. This is the second Indian film to get the award, the first one being “Durga” directed by the Malayalam director Shashidharan.

“This is a wonderful movie based on a tough subject having the composition of human values, and humour mixed together. This is a good example of a cinema grammar,” stated the Jury members who selected Tamil movie Koozhangal for the award.

The story of the film revolves around the incidents that happen in a Tamil Nadu village called “Arittta Patti’. The plot is woven around a drunkard father, a tormented mother and a son.

The movie, which is produced by Nayanthara, is also supported by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Many prominent personalities of Tamil movie industry among directors, and actors have expressed their joy on social media, and have hailed the movie director Vinod Raj.