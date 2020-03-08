KMC celebrates International Women’s Day

Mangaluru

Inspiring stories of city’s women achievers marked ‘Women of Wonders’ event organized by KMC Hospital on the eve of International Women’s Day at hotel Ocean Pearl here on Saturday, March 7.

A panel discussion was held on work-life balance, multitasking and role of healthcare in women’s wellness. The panel discussion was moderated by journalist Harsha Bhat.

Homemaker-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa, who runs the popular ‘Halli Mane Rotties’ said, “I took this bold step of cooking and running a stall after my husband went missing. I even opted to end my life, but it was my son who stopped me from doing it, and with time, I chose to be independent and started my own business. If we are independent then we can survive in any situation, if we hard work anyone can achieve success.”

Proprietor of Cauvery Ambulance Service Radhika said, “Initially, being an ambulance driver made me anxious. However, with each passing day, I grew comfortable driving the ambulance. It was a dream of my husband to drive an ambulance, but he could not do it. After I learnt driving, I chose to be an ambulance driver. Today at any given time, if someone needs an ambulance I drive to the location.”

Miss Pacific and Miss India Fit Mom 2019 Nayana Shetty said, “I am a fitness enthusiast and eating right is important to stay fit. Due to a lot of activities I was engaged in, I began developing backache, for which I had to hit the gym. I have become a social influencer and inspire a lot of women who lack motivation. My efforts are to help them transform into a better person. Do something sustainable, keep a smaller goal to achieve something.”

Consultant KMC hospital Dr Vidyashri Kamath and NLP therapist and transformation specialist, Divya D’Souza were also present.

Executive director, Centre for Integrated Learning Sachitha Nandagopal conducted a session on self-care through dance movement.