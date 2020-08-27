KLE Technological University bags Band A in ARIIA ranking

Hubli

KLE Technological University, Hubli, has bagged ‘Band A’ (06-25 Ranking) ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions Innovation Achievement) Ranking from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in the category of university and Deemed to be University across India.

The university won the recognition in the ‘University & deemed to be university (Private-Self-Financed)’ category in ARIIA 2020, announced on August 18.

The university is placed among the top six to 25 institutions in the country which places it in the Band A in a survey conducted by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

ARRIIA ranks institutions based on their focus on creating an environment to convert research into innovation. Some of the parameters include quality and quantity of programmes conducted on crucial topics like creating IPR, pursuing research, raising venture capital. It also considers the budget set aside by the institution for such programmes and actual output in terms of innovations.