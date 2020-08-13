KKRDB launches helpline for Covid patients

Kalaburgi

A helpline, Covid Suraksha Chakra Sahayavani, for the Kalyana-Karnataka region was inaugurated on Wednesday. The helpline has been set up jointly by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Kalaburgi district administration, Mahanagara Palike, and Zilla Panchayat , Kalaburgi.

It was inaugurated by KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor on Wednesday. Revoor told the media that the helpline will be run by trained, experienced and skilled people. “They will not only attend to people’s issues but will also monitor their treatment.

They will get in touch with Covid patients a month after the treatment. The team will also give advice on diet and medication , ” he said. Revoor that in the first phase, the helpline will work only in Kalaburgi. In the coming days, it will be functional in other districts of Kalyana-Karnataka region as well. Kalaburgi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav too was present.

He said that in the coming days, KKRDB has decided to occupy ‘big available buildings’ and convert them into temporary Covid centres. KKRDB will provide the financial assistance to build the infrastructure.