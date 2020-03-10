Kiss with Aamir was ‘Gruelling’ to shoot: Karishma Kapoor

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s steamy kiss in their 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani became one of the major talking points of the film. However, Karisma said that she and Aamir had a tough time shooting for the scene and just wanted it to be over.

She said, “We have been through gruelling circumstances. People say, ‘oh, that kiss’ and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days… In Ooty, in February… we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene (when is this kiss scene getting over)!”

Karisma said that she and Aamir would be “shivering away” between takes because of the chilly weather in Ooty. “It was freezing cold with storm fans and freezing cold water. We have worked in those circumstances from 7 till 6 in the evening, shivering away between takes. So that was a different era of, I think, working in those kinds of circumstances,” she said.

While Karisma was seen as a rich heiress in Raja Hindustani, Aamir played an uneducated taxi driver. They kiss in a moment of passion, when they are caught in a storm. Back in the day, the kiss was one of the longest that Hindi cinema had seen.