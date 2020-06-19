ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Kirti Kulhari starts dubbing for next

Actress Kirti Kulhari has started dubbing for her next film, which is tentatively titled ‘Shaadistan’.
In a photograph Kirti shared on Instagram, she can be seen in a dubbing studio.

“No am never this happy about dubbing… But I will tell you what I actually feel happy about when I get called to dub,” Kirti wrote alongside the image.

She shared that the project is close to completion. “The fact that the project is quite quite close to completion and it’s going to be out soon. So yes a film is coming your way very soon… Tentatively titled #Shaadistan. Hope you guys have been good… Loads of love,” she added.

On the work front, Kirti will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s mystery thriller ‘The Girl On The Train’. The film also features Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, which was slated to release in May, is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Girl On The Train’, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

