Kichcha Sudeep fans to celebrate his birthday in a meaningful way

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep is celebrating his 47th birthday on September 2nd. This time, the actor won’t be celebrating his birthday due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Kichcha’s fans have huge plans for their favourite star’s birthday.

Sudeep will be celebrating his birthday with family and friends in a very simple way. Whereas, Kichcha fans are gearing up to celebrate Sudeep’s birthday in a meaningful way instead of wasting money. Sudeep fans are getting ready to do social work on his birthday. They shared a shortlist of what they will be doing on social media.

On his birthday, Sudeep fans have planned special poojas in different temples across 20 districts in the state. Few fans are planning to distribute groceries to orphanages across the state. The children of the orphanage will also be celebrating Sudeep’s birthday. In addition, Sudeep fans are distributing masks for employees working in government offices, and Coronavirus warriors.

Sudeep is currently busy shooting in Hyderabad for ‘Phantom’ directed by Anup Bhandari. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing music for the movie, and for the first time, he is composing music for Kiccha Sudeep. The team has already completed the first schedule of shooting before lockdown and started the second schedule now. Actress Shraddha Srinath is playing the female lead role in this movie, where Nirup Bhandari is also seen in a major role.