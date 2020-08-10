Kichcha as ‘Vikrant Rona’, first look released

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Phantom became the first big Kannada film to resume shooting ever since the pandemic struck. The team has taken an all Karnataka crew and are shooting in Hyderabad, where they have created multiple sets that include a forest among other things at the Annapoorna Studios for the film.

Phantom, which also has Shraddha Srinath in its cast, is being directed by Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga fame. This is the first time that he is working with Sudeep. The duo were supposed to have worked on another project Billa Ranga Baashaa, but that has been pushed forward for now and they have instead begun work on this particular project.

The first look poster of Sudeep shows him dressed in a rugged chic look, sporting a cap and semi casuals atop a throne that reads Welcome To The World of Phantom. Going by this, it seems like this is going to be one crazy ride, with a very Indiana Jones vibe to it.

The team has been sharing regular updates from their set ever since they resume shooting in Hyderabad, which includes video nuggets that have shown the ambiance of the film. While these were a big hit with fans and managed to tease them, the team had cleverly not revealed the look of Sudeep as Vikranth Rona until today.

The team is apparently going to slowly reveal the rest of the cast and crew members shortly. The background score for the teasers by B Ajaneesh Loknath have won a lot of appreciation.