Kicchhaa looks stunning in Kotigobba 3

Sandalwood Kicchha Sudeep has started his freshman year with a millionaire. The film is still in the shooting stage and the latest film of the film is still in the press.

Actor Kicchhaa Sudeep is appearing in his new get-up. The film was shot on a colorful background and the latest stills found are appearing interesting. The film team is engaged in post-production work and is planning to begin the dubbing process by next week. Vishnuvardhan-starrer ‘Kotigobba’ film and the sequel to it, ‘Kotigaabba 2’ was released in 2016. The story of Kotigobba 3 is written by Sudeep himself, and produced by Shiva Karthik and directed by Surappa Babu.

The film has been shot in many foreign places including Siberia, Thailand, Malaysia. It will be a Kannada debut for a couple of actors, including action entertainer Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivdasani. The film also stars Shraddha Das, Ravi Shankar and Tabala Nani. Music by Arjun Janya, Shekhar Chandru DOP. Though the movie was earlier released in Kannada and Tamil, the producers have decided to release the movie Kotigobba 3 in Kannada only. While the release date has not yet been set, the film is expected to hit the screens this summer.