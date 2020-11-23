KIA sees 81.6 per cent dip in flyers in first half of fiscal year

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) saw 35,47,644 domestic and international flyers from April to October this year as against 1,93,06,980 last year, a dip of 81.6 per cent.

In October, it had 11,46,474 passengers as against 27,83,484 last year, a fall of 58.8 per cent, as per data released by the Airports Authority of India on Saturday.

Domestic flight operations in the country restarted on May 25 after a stoppage of two months because of Covid. Regular international operations have not yet commenced except repatriation Vande Bharat Mission flights which started on May 7. Flights are being operated to the US, the UK, France and Germany where special air bubble arrangements in place.

KIA had 31,446 international passengers in October, as against 3,98,280 last year, a fall of 92.1 per cent. In the first half of this financial year, 1,25,379 international passengers used the airport, as compared to 28,30,003 in 2019. BIAL CEO Hari Marar reserved comment.

The only other international airport in the state at Mangalore had 12,157 international flyers in October as against 48,028 last year, a dip of 74.7%. Airports across the country showed an overall negative growth of 62.2% in October compared to the same period last year.

Belagavi best performer

Belagavi has shown the best recovery post-Covid in the State with 98.7% occupancy compared to last year. It saw 26,183 passengers in October this year as against 26,624 for the same period last year.