Kia Carnival Garners Over 1,400 Bookings In Just 1 Day

New Delhi

Kia Motors India has revealed that the upcoming Kia Carnival MPV has bagged 1,410 orders on the first day of commencement of pre-bookings. The luxury MPV will be sold through the company’s 265 outlet-strong network across the country and can be booked for a token amount of Rs 1,00,000. The Kia Carnival will be sold in three trim lines – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The new model will be available in 7-, 8- and 9-seater formants. It is being said that as much as 64 per cent of the total bookings that have been made so far are for the top-spec Limousine trim. Powering the Kia Carnival is a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre Variable Geometry Turbocharger-equipped four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The motor outputs a maximum power of 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of torque of 440 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The motor will offer a claimed fuel mileage of 13.9 kmpl.

Speaking on the great response from the market, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is a proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and in Kia Motors at the earliest.” The Kia Carnival will be sold with several segment-first features, including a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1″ Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power. The MPV will also come with UVO connected apps suite that will offer 37 features.

In India, the Kia Carnival will be positioned slightly above the highly popular Toyota Innova Crysta but below the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes Benz V-Class. Prices of the new model will be announced on February 5, 2020 at the Auto Expo.