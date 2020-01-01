Kharge, Siddaramaiah are still my leaders: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belagavi

“Siddaramaiah is a good man. Even now, for me, Kharge and Siddaramaiah are our leaders. Let us see what happens next,” said newly elected BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, in another salvo that is sure to send BJP leaders in a tizzy. He was speaking after accepting the felicitation organized in his honour by the villagers at Benachimaradi in Gokak on Tuesday December 31.

“I did not cause the downfall of the previous government for becoming a minister. I was a minister and was having good portfolio. When I revolted, Siddaramaiah had given me some sane advice. I had told him that if I returned to the Congress, loathsome people in his party would crush both of us. Siddaramaiah is a good man. It is unfortunate that I am in a party different from his own. When I met Siddaramaiah recently when he was sick. Ee spoke on many issues. He recollected some incidents and became sentimental. If we had joined the Congress after revolting, people would have finished Siddaramaiah off politically. The fact that we went into the BJP has served him well,” Jarkiholi explained.

Jarkiholi said he has no hesitation or fear in admitting that Siddaramaiah and Kharge are his leaders. He stated that as he is in the BJP now, his loyalties are with that party. “If the issue of personal loyalty comes, my leader is Siddaramaiah,” he clarified.

He also said that his opponents tried hard to defeat him in the bypoll by employing ulterior tactics but did not succeed in their plans. “They offered lures to people, posed threats, but the people here stood by me. I will try to turn this into a model constituency,” he assured.