Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in US

Washington

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated by the Khalistani separatists, during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers.

Though a peaceful protest was held in the beginning, it was soon hijacked by the separatist Sikhs carrying Khalistani flags.

As per sources, hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland, and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters. “The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice, it said in a statement.

The Embassy said it has lodged a strong protest with the US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law. The Washington DC Police and Secret Services had a sizeable presence when all this happened Saturday afternoon.

This is for the second time that Gandhi’s statue has been desecrated by miscreants. The first such incident was reported on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.