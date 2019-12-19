Khader in a mood to transform India into Pakistan: Ravi

Bengaluru

Reacting sharply to the opposition expressed to National Register of Citizens of India by former minister and MLA U T Khader, minster C T Ravi, said that citizenship rights cannot be vested with the relatives of Khader whom the former minister might bring in from Pakistan.

Addressing the media persons in the city on Wednesday, Ravi said that there are some who are in a mood to transform India into Pakistan. “Khader could be one among them. But we will not allow this to happen. Such people will be deported to Pakistan,” he warned.

Referring to Khader’s warning about the flames of protests engulfing the nation, he said that people of such a mindset had torched the compartment of a train carrying volunteers at Godhra in Gujarat. He advised Khader to remember the after-effects of such actions.

Ravi said that the central government had announced that it will give right of citizenship to religious refugees and it has kept its word. He said that Pakistanis also can be given citizenship if they accept the concept of undivided India. Ravi even termed opposition to the act and posing threats etc as unconstitutional.