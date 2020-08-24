‘Khaali Peeli’ teaser takes you on roller-coaster ride

After a long wait, the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’ have finally released the teaser of the film. The young talented actors have surely struck the right chord in this entertaining teaser and are here to take us all on a thrilling roller-coaster ride.

Ananya and Ishaan are teaming up on the silver screen for the first time and their electrifying chemistry also comes as a wave of fresh air. Meanwhile, in the one minute nineteen seconds teaser, the Ananya-Ishaan can be seen sporting interesting looks while on a run in a yellow-and-black taxi.

Talking about the film, director Maqbool Khan told, “It’s been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!”

‘Khaali Peeli’ which was scheduled to release on June 12 in theatres has been postponed as cinema halls still remain close due to the ongoing pandemic.