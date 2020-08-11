‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to resume shooting next week

KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to film KGF: Chapter 1, is set to resume shooting next week after a break enforced by a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. The first film starring Yash was one of the biggest Kannada hits in 2018 and the sequel was expected to release on October 23 this year, before the lockdown halted the last leg of shooting for the film.

“There are 24 days of shooting left and we will resume it next week. We are looking to complete the film’s shoot before October,” Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films told. He also played down reports of Sanjay Dutt being hospitalised on Saturday. The actor, who plays the role of the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2, was hospitalised for breathlessness in Mumbai but has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was tested for the coronavirus, which turned out to be negative. He is currently recuperating after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday after a two-day stay. He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

“He’s fine and resting and the news of his hospitalisation was blown out of proportion,” Karthik Gowda said.

The film marks Sanjay Dutt’s entry into the south Indian film industry. His look was revealed on July 29 on the day of the actor’s birthday and it is inspired by the Vikings series. The look showed Sanjay Dutt sporting dreadlocks and holding a sword while leaning on its hilt, while wearing leather clothing and a diamond earring in his ear.

Alongside Sanjay Dutt, KGF: Chapter 2 sees Yash reprise his role as ‘Rocky’, opposite Shrinidhi Shetty. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and is being shot at Kolar Gold Fields.