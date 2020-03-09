KGF chapter 2 shooting completes

The shooting for KGF chapter 2 has been completed and the post-production works have started.

The shooting for the film has been done at Mysuru, Kolar, Ballari, Hyderabad and other places. Along with Rocking Star Yash, Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Raveen Tandon and others have acted in the movie.

Dutt plays the role of Adheera, while Tandon plays the role of Ramika Sen. Shrinidhi Shetty played the female lead, while Ravi Basrur is the music director. Yash is playing the lead role of Rocky Bhai.

100 days shooting

According to the film crew the shoot has been completed in 100 days. The teaser of the film will be out soon. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, just like KGF chapter 1, which had received good response from cine-goers across the country.

The movie is expected to be released by year-end, said sources.