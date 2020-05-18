ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

KGF: Chapter 2 resume work with music sessions

IBC News Bureau May 18, 2020
One of the most eagerly awaited films in India is KGF Chapter 2. The film has won a lot of craze across the nation, with Rocky Bhai becoming a household name. The second part of the film has some bigger additions that include Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon among others. With the Kannada film industry getting a go-ahead to resume some post production activities, the team has begun work on the music. Producer Karthik Gowda posted a picture that had director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur together.
The film, which stars Yash in the lead, also has Anant Nag and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

