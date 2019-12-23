‘KGF Chapter 2’ first look released

On the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 1, which released on December 21 last year, the makers released the first look poster of its sequel. Sharing the poster, the production house Hombale Films wrote, “Rebuilding An Empire!!! Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook”. The dark poster shows Yash leading a group of men who are all pulling thick ropes to erect what seems to be a massive pillar.

The sequel, which is also directed by Prashanth Neel, has been in the making for about a year. The film has Yash playing the lead role while Srinidhi Shetty stars as the female lead.

On the sequel, Yash had said in an interview earlier, “The scale of presentation this time would be much higher. Now that KGF is a recognisable brand, we have huge expectations to live up to. Not that we were any less careful in the first part. Only technically this time we need to be a little more sophisticated. There are a couple of very complex action scenes in the sequel. For this, we may get help from foreign technicians.”

The second instalment has only got bigger, with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joining the cast. The veteran will be seen playing the role of Adheera. Another B-Town actor, Raveena Tandon, is also said to be part of the project. She will be playing ex-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the film. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the makers are planning to release the film in June 2020. However, they are yet to announce the official release date. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

With KGF: Chapter 1 turning out to be a massive success in all the languages it was released, KGF 2 will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. After the success of the first part, fans in India and around the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel.