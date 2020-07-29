KGF 2 team unveils look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

On Sanjay Dutt’s 61st birthday, the makers of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled his look from the film. As reported earlier, he will be essaying the role of a menacing villain named Adheera. According to director Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt’s character and look in the film are inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings. Within a few minutes of sharing the poster, it went viral on social media with thousands of shares and comments.

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the main antagonist in the second instalment of KGF starring Yash in the lead role. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share the poster and wished Sanjay Dutt on his 61st birthday.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth wrote, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings. Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon (sic).”

In the latest poster, Sanjay Dutt looks menacing as Adheera. In an earlier interview, he compared his character to Thanos from Avengers. Dutt said, “Adheera’s character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that’s the zone I was looking for.”

KGF: Chapter 2 was under production before the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the makers, 10 to 20 days of shoot is pending and will resume once the government permits film shootings.

KGF: Chapter 2 also has RaveenaTandon playing an important role in the film. Produced by Hombale Films, the sequel is all set to hit the theatres on October 23.