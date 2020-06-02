KFI chooses Ladakh, Darjeeling, Madikeri as shooting spots

Much like the rest of India, for Kannada filmmakers, every project brought with it the prospect of a foreign trip (or more) for song shoots, etc. In fact, listing the exotic destinations they would head to would be among the biggest highlights of the films. The coronavirus pandemic, though, has stopped them in their tracks, so much so that ‘Song shootige foreign hogtivi’ will remain a thing of the past, for a while at least.

With no clarity about when international travel will resume, or for that matter, film shoots itself, filmmakers are looking at viable options back home that they can head to for the best visual experiences.

One such film is Addhuri Lover, which is being penned and produced by AP Arjun and stars Viraat and Sanjana Anand in the lead. “We had planned our shot for locations across Australia. But now, with the restrictions on travel, I have rewritten the story to suit Indian locations. The story demands a lot of mist and long-winding roads, so, we are looking at Ladakh, Darjeeling, Ooty and Madikeri as options for the story now,” says Arjun.

Filmmaker Prem, whose next is Ek Love Ya, wanted to take newbies Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah to Europe for the song shoots. But he is now scouting for suitable locations in India. The team of the Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa starrer Yuvarathnaa is also looking for visually-pleasing local locales for the song that will conclude principal shooting of the film. “We were to shoot in Slovenia in March, but cancelled that owing to the Covid-19 scare. Our next best option is Ladakh or the Northeast, but we are waiting for the green signal to resume shoots before we finalise these plans,” says producer Karthik Gowda.