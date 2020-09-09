KFCC delegation calls on CM BSY

Bengaluru

A delegation of Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce led by its president, Jairaj called on the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Kannada film actor, Shivaraj Kumar, Tara Anuradha, actors Yash and Vijay along with former KPCC President Sa Ra Govindu and demands pertaining to the Kannada film industry were placed before the chief minister for appropriate action.

Deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana was also present.

Earlier, senior Kannada film actor, Bharati Vishnuvardhan and actor Anirudh called on the chief minister separately and requested him to perform the Guddali Pooja for the construction of the Vishnu Vardhan Memorial Building on September 15.

Later, the chief minister opened the COVID-19 testing centre being set up by the Basaveshwara Medical Colllege of the SJM Vidyapeeth in a virtual function.

Murugha Math pontiff, Dr Shivakumurthy Murugha Sharana was present at the function.