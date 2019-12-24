Kevin Pietersen Makes Fun of Sanjay Manjrekar after Kesrick Williams goes Unsold in the Auction

Mumbai

Sanjay Manjrekar is once again in the news for his IPL auction prediction. Kolkata hosted the much-anticipated IPL auction on December 19 where Manjrekar was sure about West Indian Kesrick Williams would be picked in the auction and shared his views on Twitter. However, Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at his prediction after the West Indies pacer went unsold.

After the recently concluded India vs West Indies T20I series where Williams came in the limelight for his clash with Indian captain Virat Kohli, Manjrekar had tweeted, “Go for Kesrick Williams guys. Perfect bowler for IPL conditions. ” But Pietersen had already shared his views, citing that he didn’t find anything impressive about the West Indies pacer apart from his celebration after taking wickets.

But when a fan tagged and asked Kavin Pietersen if Williams is good for Royal Challengers Bangalore, referring to his recent clash with Kohli, he replied, “Completely disagree. He’s not good enough! He has nothing special apart from his celebration…”

However, Williams failed to left a mark in IPL auction and Kavin reminded Manjrekar of his tweet as well. The cricketer-turned-commentator was in praise of Nicholas Pooran after his 89 off just 64 balls against India in the third ODI. Kevin also pointed out the commentator’s curse in that regard.

“Nicholas Pooran. ????????????????????????????,” wrote Sanjay. To which, Pietersen responded, “How did Williams go in auction?!”.

As per as the IPL auction is concerned, it was a successful event where both Australia and England players have been in the radar since the beginning. While Pat Cummins became the most expensive (15.50 Crore to Kolkata Knight Riders) foreign player in the IPL auction, Glenn Maxwell sold for 10.75 Crore to Kings XI Punjab. Like Australia players, the hype was high for England players also.

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan was bought by Kolkata bought for 5.25 crore whereas MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bought England All-Rounder Sam Curran with a whopping 5.5 crores. Even Delhi Capitals bought Jason Roy for 1.50 Crores as well.