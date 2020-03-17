Ketika Sharma to romance with Naga Shaurya

Hot beauty Ketika Sharma, who had set Instagram on fire with her steamy photoshoots, managed to garner the attention of Puri Jagannadh. Ketika has been chosen by Puri and Charmi for Puri’s son Akash Puri’s Romantic directed by Anil Paduri.

Now, even before the release of Romantic, her hot and bold show alongside beaches have landed her up in yet another promising film.

Interestingly, director Santhossh Jagarlapudi has approached Ketika for a promising heroine role in his next film with Naga Shaurya. Ketika has agreed to be part of the film. The film set against the backdrop of archery is being bankrolled by Sharrath Marar under North Star Entertainment.

The film’s shoot would commence with Naga Shaurya once the embargo on the film’s shootings is lifted by Film Chamber and Movie Artistes Association after Corona pandemic.

It is learnt that Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava who had proved his mettle with Mathu Vadalaraa is going to compose the music for Shaurya’s untitled movie. Kaala Bhairava is quite busy with impressive line of films. Kaala Bhairava is composing music for Nikhil and Chandoo Mondeti’s devotional thriller Karthikeya 2.