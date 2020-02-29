Kerala to set up foreign language training centre

Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign language will no longer be a barrier for Keralites seeking job abroad, thanks to an ambitious government initiative.

Considering the lack of authorised facilities in the state to impart training in foreign languages, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), a state government undertaking, is all set to open a language training centre at Angamaly in Ernakulam district.

The proposed centre, being set up with the support of Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, would be opened at the Inkel Business Centre there, Labour Department sources here said.

State minister for Labour and excise T P Ramakrishnan would inaugurate the facility in a function on March 2.

The centre is envisaged to provide training in major foreign languages to those seeking employment in India and abroad, an official statement said here.

It will be equipped to impart English language training for clearing international tests such as IELTS and OET and training in foreign languages like Japanese and German, it said.

The main feature of the upcoming centre is that those complete the training successfully get 100 per cent employment, the statement added.