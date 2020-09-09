KERA distributes medicines to control Covid-19

Karnataka Editors and Reporter’s Association (KERA) distributed medicines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at Cubbon Park on Wednesday.

In the presence of Ayush Department, the association distributed medicines to 50 members along with medical kit. KERA Chief Dr. K Srinivas appreciated the support given by Ayush Department to their association and works. And also said that it is important to prevent ourselves from getting affected by Covid-19.

State unit president Artist Vishnu said that the members of the association want to get involved in the organization rather than the government.

State unit general secretary Saurabha Nagaraj, Bangalore unit honorary president Raju Kambar, vice president Dr Kotesh and Dr Kotesh. Siddappa, Secretary S. Satish, Sunil Kumar, Executive Committee members Purnima, Siddappajee, Shankar Narayan, Siddaramau Jattargi, Sukumar, Shantakumar, Tejaswini and Umesh, Harry D’Souza, Ajay, Ananthamurthy, Viswanath G.S. Srilata, Ramya, Kannada Somu and others were also present.