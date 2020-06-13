Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Singer Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

According to The Blast, Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on June 4, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In a report by TMZ, Clarkson has asked that their prenup be “enforced” and has listed the separation date as “TBD”.

The singer is also seeking joint custody of their two children — five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Clarkson and Blackstock started dating in 2011 and got married in 2013. Blackstock also has 13-year-old son Seth and 17-year-old daughter Savannah with his previous marriage with Melissa Ashworth.

In an interview recently, Clarkson revealed that she wanted another child, while Blackstock said he did not because he has two from his previous marriage.

In another interview, Clarkson shared her experience of spending time with her husband amid the lockdown.

“It’s a really beautiful ranch, and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” she said, adding: “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”