Kejriwal urges Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers immediately

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Modi government to hold talks immediately and unconditionally with farmers protesting at the Nirankari Samagam Ground.

In his tweet, the chief minister said in Hindi, “Central government should talk to farmers immediately and unconditionally.”

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating since November 26 during their Delhi Chalo march.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain today also said that there should be no conditions for holding talks with the farmers.

“There should not be any condition for talks with farmers. The talks should be held immediately. They are the farmers of our country. They should be allowed to stage their protest where they want,” Jain said.

This came after Union home minister Amit Shah assured the farmers that the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them before December 3 if they shift their protest to a structured place and vacate roads and highways, where they have been protesting.

The Union Minister had earlier, assured the farmers that the government was ready to assist them with all their issues.