Keerthy Suresh in Forbes 30 Under 30

There is good news for National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as she has achieved a prestigious honor. Keerthy Suresh has made it to the list of Forbes 30 Under 30 for the year 2020. She is the only South Indian celebrity to have joined the list this year. Now, the annual list of 2021 comprising many well-known faces is out. South actress Keerthy Suresh and Netflix’s Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri, are the two girls who has made it to the coveted list from the entertainment section. Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani is also in the list.

Keerthy Suresh is known for playing the role of South Indian legendary actress Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati under the direction of Nag Ashwin which was released in 2018 and for this film, she won the national award. Penguin fame actress Keerthy Suresh took to her twitter and wrote, “Honored to be one among the different walks of fame in the #ForbesIndia30U30.”

Tripti Dimri is known for acting in Netflix‘s Bulbbul. She made her Bollywood debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and later was seen in Laila Majnu.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead in upcoming romantic movie Rang De in which she is sharing the screen space with Nithiin.