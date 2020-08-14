Keerthy Suresh Good Luck Sakhi teaser on 15th Aug

National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh who was last seen playing the lead role in woman centric movie Penguin, has multiple projects in her kitty. One of them is Good Luck Sakhi, which is helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. In this film Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the role of a sharp shooter. Now according to the latest update, the makers of Good Luck Sakhi are planning to release the teaser of the film on 15th August on the occasion of Independence Day at 10 am.

Nagesh Kukunoor made his first movie Hyderabad Blues in 1997. Twenty three years later, after having made 15 films in Hindi and English and the web series City of Dreams, he is working on his first Telugu film titled Good Luck Sakhi which has Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

Earlier during an interview, Nagesh Kukunoor said, “The last film I have watched is Mahanati. That too because people were talking a lot and I have seen women dressing as Savithri and going to the theatres. When my team and I were working on the story and were in search of the heroine, my team suggested me the name of Keerthy Suresh.

This upcoming film is about a sharpshooter who comes from a small village and how she makes it big in the sport is what I cannot reveal now.”