“Keep inspiring us, sir”: Rishab Shetty to Sudeep as eager fans urge the two to work together

It would be fair to claim that the Kannada Film Industry is currently flourishing because of a couple of important factors. While the inclusion of talent from every little corner of the Kannada region has triggered a better sense of creativity in the industry, another main reason for its growth is the camaraderie that exists between the artists – regardless of what generation they belong to, it would seem that the lines are slowly getting blurred.

Take Rishab Shetty and Sudeep for example. Sudeep has been around as a leading man for more than two decades and stamped his presence on other industries as well. Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, has made his own prominence be felt in less than a decade and has created a brand of his own within no time. Naturally, many of their fans expect them to work together sooner than later.

Having met at a social occasion recently, Rishab Shetty and Sudeep (along with Rishab’s wife, Pragathi Shetty) clicked a picture together which the ‘Bell Bottom’ actor shared through his Twitter account. With an endearing caption for the photograph, Rishab Shetty highlighted his respect and admiration for Kichcha Sudeep and expressed that meeting the latter is always a “fan boy” moment for him.

“Every time we meet, Sudeep sir showcases his “High Energy” personality that spreads cheer, guides us, and fills us with inspiration,” said Rishab Shetty in the tweet and urged Sudeep to “keep inspiring”.

Naturally, many fans reacted to the tweet with a question: When will they make a film together? Although Rishab Shetty refrained from answering that, one would hope to see the collaboration happening as soon as possible. With both of them completely occupied with an array of projects in the coming years, it would be rather interesting to see when and how their collaboration shapes up. For now, fans have more than enough reasons to celebrate them for their individual contributions.