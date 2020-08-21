KEA declares results of KCET 2020

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations on Friday. Varun Gowda AB from Mangaluru’s Expert PU College and Rakshith M from Bengaluru’s RV PU College obtained the first rank in the Bachelors of Science (Agriculture) and Engineering examinations respectively.

The examinations were held on July 30 and 31, a day after the Karnataka High Court rejected a plea by students asking for the examinations to be deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis. The examinations were conducted across 497 exam centres in Karnataka amid heavy scrutiny due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sixty-three students infected with the coronavirus took the Physics and Chemistry examination while as many as 57 of them wrote the Mathematics paper.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said, “CET is a very prestigious exam. It was the first exam to be conducted in the country for professional courses. Earlier admissions were taken after students completing the class 12th exam. CET was a novel idea in its time.”

“The exams were conducted in 125 places and we had 457 centres. Last year, it was conducted in only 53 places so we added 72 places. The results are out and the children are very happy. The conduct of exams has sent the right message across the country. The continuity of academic activity will go on without any interruption,” he added.

He further said: “We did not want the children to lose an academic year and we organised the exams very systematically. Today, out of 1,94,419 students who made an application around 1,75,349 candidates attended the exam. Today, the results have come out for engineering courses, naturopathy, veterinary, agriculture and pharmacy programmes.”

The Karnataka Deputy CM further said that it was a challenge to conduct the exam in the face of COVID-19 but the state rose up to the challenge and served as an example for the entire nation.

“This time it was a challenge to conduct the exam in times of COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were infected, many were from containment area and many had symptoms. In this direction, we had started an online training program and candidates were made ready for the exam,” he said.

Eligible candidates can now upload their documents starting from September 2.

Apart from document verification, the KCET counselling will be done online, in October. The academic year will commence in November, per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) calendar.