Kavya Shetty’s new venture is about Male Pregnancy

Comedies bring the most interesting, intriguing and sometimes wacky topics to the fore. Actress Kavya Shetty’s newly launched project, a web series, also seems to have this quality. The sitcom, which is titled Nimagondu Sihi Suddi, is quite obvious in what the title implies – a pregnancy. The wacky aspect comes from the fact that she tells us that this comic narrative is actually centered around male pregnancy, which was what clinched the deal for her, as she was kicked about being part of a project that has this intrigue value.

“There are some rather cool series that deal with topics that include female stalking and other things in a very entertaining and comical way. I loved the way this story narrative went and I readily accepted the show, since it talks about something that will definitely get people curious – male pregnancy,” she shares. The series has Raghu Bhat making his debut as the male protagonist, adds Kavya, and she tells us that he has been paired alongside her in it.

Spearheaded by Debutant Sudhindra Nadigar R this project has Anand Sundaresha of Urvi frame on board as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Kavya recently bagged a role in the Telugu remake of the hit Kannada film Love Mocktail, which was launched recently. The film is being helmed by Kannada filmmaker Nagshekar, which marks his debut in Telugu, and it also stars Satyadev and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Kavya will be playing the role that was originally essayed by Amrutha Iyengar in the Kannada version.