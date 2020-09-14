Kavya Shetty to collab with Puneeth in Yuvarathnaa intro song

Kavya Shetty is very excited about her latest Kannada film collaboration. The actress is set to be a part of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s next, Yuvarathnaa, in one of the film’s pivotal moments – the hero’s introduction. “I will be a part of the introduction song for Puneeth sir. This is a high energetic dance number composed by SS Thaman that will be choreographed by popular Tollywood choreographer Johnny master, whose most latest big hit was Butta Bomma. We are looking at shooting for the song by the end of the month for four days across different sets that have been put up in the city. We will also be shooting for one day in Goa. The song has been in planning for a long time owing to the pandemic, but now that film shoots are back, this team will also resume. The song will have a lot of dancers and will be powerful in true Power Star mode. I will be starting rehearsals next week, once Johnny master reaches Bengaluru. My look in the song will be very stylish and while I am looking forward to shooting for it, I am a little nervous because Puneeth sir is such a good dancer,” says Kavya.

This, incidentally, will be her first full-on dance number, considering that in her own films she normally does romantic duets.

Meanwhile, the actress is also gearing up to start shooting for the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail, which has been titled Guruthunda Sheethakalam. She also recently completed her portions for Ravi Bopanna, the remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, in which she is paired with V Ravichandran.