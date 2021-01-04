Kavirarathna Kalidasa fame Shani Mahadevappa dies at 88

Sandalwood actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on Sunday owing to COVID-19. He breathed his last at K C General Hospital. He was 88. He leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

Shani Mahadevappa, who was born in 1933 in Mandya, made his debut in 1962 by playing cameos. As Shani Mahadevappa’s father was into theatre, he followed his father’s footsteps and also started acting. Mahadevappa has acted with Dr Rajkumar in most number of films like Shankar Guru, Kavirathna Kalidasa, Bhaktha Kumbara, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Thrimurthy, Premada Kanike and many more. He is still remembered for portraying the role of Dindima Kavi in Kavirathna Kalidasa.

Sandalwood actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep have mourned the death of the actor. According to family sources, the last rites will be performed today at Sumanhalli crematorium. Speaking to a leading daily, Mahadevappa’s son Gurukumar has said, “As my father developed breathing complications, we decided to admit him at K C general hospital where he was receiving treatment at an ICU. Though, initial tests were negative for Coronavirus, he was later tested positive and was receiving treatment for the same to which he failed to respond.”