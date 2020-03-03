Katy Perry opens up on her relationship with Taylor Swift

American singer Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may have mended their on-again, off-again friendship, but the two singers are not as tight as fans may think.

Perry revealed that she and Swift haven’t been able to connect lately due to their super packed schedules. The 35-year-old singer said in an interview with Australian magazine.

“Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Katy Perry said.

The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer confessed, “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Perry also opened up about starring in the music video for Swift’s 2019 hit ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ which she said was an incredibly powerful experience and example for their fans.

She explained that even though it was difficult to make that appear in the music video because people want people to look up to, and they wanted it to be an example of unity. Perry explained, “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

In 2014, the singers initially fell out after Swift told Rolling Stone that a former close friend and well known-artist “did something so horrible” and “tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

In June 2019, Swift and Perry revealed that they had entered their feud when the two hugged each other while dresses as a hamburger and a carton of french fries for Swift’s star-studded video.

In the same month, the 10-time Grammy winner shared on the pair’s renewed relationship in a Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast interview. She began, “You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started … the Reputation stadium tour a while ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

She continued to say that at that time they saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and also talked about things and then saw each other again at another party.

Like Perry, Swift also felt that moving past their issues was important not only for them but for their fans as well. At that time, she explained that burying the hatchet with Perry made her days “lighter.”

The ‘Firework’ singer continued to say that something felt so much lighter about her life when things became really good between her and Swift.

“She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms, but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna tell people about it, “concluded Perry.