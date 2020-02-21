ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Katy Perry collapses after gas leak on ‘American Idol’ set

IBC News Bureau February 21, 2020
0 63 Less than a minute

American singer Katy Perry fell on the ground after a gas leak on the sets of ‘American Idol‘ show after which the auditions were put on hold.
According to People magazine, in an exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie was forced to pause the auditions due to a propane leak that could potentially be dangerous.
In the clip, the singer mentioned a strong propane smell as she said, “Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense.”
“I have a slight headache from it. Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad,” Katy said as she stood up to leave the studio.
As chaos flared up amongst the crew and the contestants, sirens were heard in the background and a handful of firefighters showed up to check on the situation.
The ‘Firework’ singer complained about not feeling good as she fell to the ground.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

February 21, 2020
57

Fans pour beer on cutouts of actor Dhananjay in several theaters

February 21, 2020
47

‘A Lot Happened In Our Lives’: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Breakup With Shahid Kapoor

February 21, 2020
55

Kahaani is a thriller that sees the Adya Family

February 21, 2020
93

My training in classical dancing has definitely helped me for Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker