Katrina Kaif signs Sriram Raghavan’s next opposite Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif is on a roll! The actress who has a bunch of big-ticket films in her kitty has now bagged another opposite south star Vijay Sethupathi.

The actress has will star in Sriram Raghavan’s next film that will see Vijay play the leading man. It was reported early this month that the director put his big-budget film ‘Ekkis’ with Varun Dhawan on hold owing to business constraints amidst the pandemic.

The ‘Andhadhun’ director has reportedly turned his attention to his next project that will have the South superstar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, making for one interesting casting decision.

Katrina is currently awaiting the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ that sees her starring opposite, Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhooth’ with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and is also expected to begin work on her superhero film with director Ali Abbas Zafar and rumoured to feature in the next instalment of her hit franchise with Salman Khan.

Vijay, on the other hand, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the super hit Tamil film ‘Maanagaram’. In the film directed by Santosh Sivan, he will be reprising his comical role as Munishkanth in the remake.