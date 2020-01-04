Kasturinagar still in same condition

Despite steep fines against it, Kasturinagar residents are still forced to deal with burning garbage. They are forced to inhale the toxic fumes due to the absolute apathy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zonal officials

MS Sriharsha, a resident of Kasturinagar said, “We suspect either the BBMP pourakarmikas or rag pickers are the ones burning garbage, which is a mix of dry leaves, plastic, medical and electronic waste. Garbage burning is quite common in the forest land near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.”

At 2nd C main in Kasturinagar this has become an everyday issue.

The residents had caught a few miscreants burning garbage in the recent past. After they were given a warning, they stopped coming, a resident said.

However, the residents have raised this issue with the BBMP zonal officials and also said that such acts happen when the residents are not around.

“Miscreants know when to come and burn garbage here. BBMP should really see to it that no one burns garbage in residential areas,” said another resident.

The BBMP had earlier said that people will be fined Rs 500 for littering, spitting, urinating, defecating in the open for their first offence and Rs 1,000 for subsequent offences. People will also be fined Rs 5,000 for burning or burying garbage and if bulk waste generators do the same, they will be charged Rs 25,000.

For households, failure to segregate waste (dry and wet) will lead to a fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,000 for subsequent offences. If the same is done by waste collectors, the fine will be Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for further such violations.

For construction units, failure to store construction and demolition waste in a segregated manner will mean that they have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 per tonne and Rs 10,000 per tonne for subsequent violations.