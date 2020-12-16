Kasthuri Mahal teaser to be revealed on January 1

After shooting for a continuous schedule for the film, the teaser of Kasthuri Mahal will be out on January 1. The film, which is being helmed by Dinesh Baboo, stars Shanvi Srivastava in the lead.

The film which completed the schedule in one go is now in post-production phase. Apart from Shanvi, the film has Skanda Ashok and Shruti Prakash among others. The film is a horror thriller that is set in the interiors of Karnataka. The team has majorly shot for the film in and around Chikmagalur in some picturesque locations and large mansions there to lend some authenticity to the story.

The team is looking at ensuring the pace remains brisk for this phase too, as the team is looking at ensuring the buzz surrounding the film doesn’t fizzle out and they get to hit the screens soon. Filmmaker Baboo is known for some of his memorable work that features the best of stars from the Kannada film industry over the past three decades. This has led to a lot of expectations from the industry and fans alike, since it is his landmark 50th film.

The film had gone on floors during Dasara and has generated a lot of curiosity among movie buffs. This will be Shanvi’s second outing in a horror flick. The subject is based on a true incident and the first look has generated a lot of curiosity among fans.