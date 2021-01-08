Karunya Ram on donating her hair to cancer patients

Actress Karunya Ram can be seen donning a new hairdo and has no qualms about the short bob as she chopped off her tresses for a noble cause. The actress had recently donated her hair to cancer patients and is super excited about the deed.

“I am super happy to donate my hair to Cancer patients which was my dream for quite a while now. In fact, I have been growing my hair for the past three years for this donation as they need atleast 12-inch long hair for donation. I was waiting for Petromax shoot to get over to chop my lengthy stressess,” she adds. But would it be tough to get projects now in Sandalwood? “Offers and projects might get affected and I would need atleast 5-8 months to grow my hair back on. But, I am willing to wait and I am happy that I did something like this,” she wraps.

The actress had earlier taken to her her social media page to share this news with her fans. “We all know that for every Indian woman hair is a very important part of womanhood and it accentuates the beauty. It took two years for me to grow my hair to this length. I love each strand of hair. But, this year of 2021 I wanted to do something for the needy. And here I decided to donate my 14inches hair to the cancer patient. I hope it reaches the needy and I pray for her speedy recovery. Hope this inspires other girls too. (sic)” she had posted.