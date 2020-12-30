Karthi and Selvaraghavan thank audience as Aayirathil Oruvan is set for a re-release

Selvaraghavan’s Karthi-starrer Aayirathil Oruvan is re-releasing on December 31. The film, which was released in 2010, is a timeless classic which fans of Karthi, Selva and other movie buffs enjoy even after a decade of its release. Karthi took to Twitter to thank audience for the love they have been sharing for the movie, and recollected the experiences working for the project. In the video Karthi posted which was more than a minute’s duration, he was all praise for the songs in it, and the crew, including Selva and producer Ravindran.

He said, “Aayirathil Oruvan was my second film. I received a call from Selva while I was dubbing for Paruthiveeran. The fact that my second film was with Selva and that it belonged to adventure genre made me elated. I actually was clueless with regard to my next project after completing Paruthiveeran. I was so happy to have landed such a big movie. Everyone who worked for the movie for two-and-a-half years was so dedicated and passionate about creating something new which Tamil cinema had never seen before. I was so surprised with what Selva used to create every day on the set. He is one among the important directors in Tamil cinema and I was happy to have learnt many things from him. The songs in the film are celebrated even today. A movie getting good reception even after 10 years of its release is something extraordinary. I have to thank producer Ravindran sir also for his passion. The film is now set for a re-release on December 31. I have no words to thank the audience for their support and love for the film.”