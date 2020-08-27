Karnataka witness a record spike of 9386 cases

Bengaluru: As many as 9386 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 309792.

The active cases in the state now stand at 84987 while 219554 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 3357 cases raising the tally to 118728. Of this, 35989 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for 895, followed by Ballari (550).

Total of 5232 deaths and 19 non-covid deaths have been reported in the state. Of the 141 deaths recorded on Thursday, 59 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1845.