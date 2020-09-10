STATESTOP NEWS

Karnataka towns see surge in Covid cases, focus on targeted testing

IBC Office September 10, 2020
Vijayapura

The government is further ramping up testing facilities to contain Covid, that is fast spreading to small towns, even as cities too continue to report a high number of cases. However, in the past 10 days, many districts in North Karnataka had fewer tests per million figure, compared to the district-wise average tests of 10,941 per million.

Testing rate has been reduced because of the dip in infection rate, said Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura P Sunil Kumar. “We have the target to test a maximum of 1,200 samples, including 300 RT-PCR tests a day. Testing rate varies, depending on the Covid cases reported each day. Testing will be done 10 times the total number of positive cases reported the previous day. Our testing rates are lower than in other districts,” stated DC Sunil Kumar.

More tests are being conducted in the places where a higher number of positive cases are detected. Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, and a member of the Covid lab testing team, said Karnataka is doing an adequate testing and is now doing targeted testing. He, however, expressed concern over people not coming forward for testing. “They should voluntarily come even if they have the mildest of symptoms,” he added.In state-wise Covid tests done per million population

