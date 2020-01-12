stateTOP NEWS

Karnataka to get Rs 1,200 crore under Atal Bhujal Yojana

IBC News Bureau January 12, 2020
0 41 Less than a minute

BENGALURU: Having taken serious note of dipping ground water levels in Karnataka, the Centre has decided to award the state Rs 1,200 crore under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, said Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.
He spoke at a workshop organised for community participation in groundwater management here on Saturday. He said Karnataka is one of the eight states identified where the scheme will be implemented.

“The Centre will be spending Rs 6,000 crore to provide better water facilities to areas where groundwater is very low and Karnataka is getting the highest share. The project will will benefit people residing in rural Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura where water levels are very low,” he added.

“Fifty percent of the project’s funds will come in the form of a World Bank loan, which the Centre will repay, and the rest shall be central assistance. The state government will take a call on spending the funds,” he said. University of Agriculture Sciences vicechancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad and water resource department’s additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh also spoke.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 12, 2020
61

2 students held for anti-CAA protests at Church Street, freed later

January 12, 2020
39

Open drains across city to be fenced: BBMP to HC

January 12, 2020
65

City cops book gang of 14 linked to banned terror outfit in Tamil Nadu

January 12, 2020
75

RBI curbs on private bank from doing business, alleges irregularities

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker