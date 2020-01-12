Karnataka to get Rs 1,200 crore under Atal Bhujal Yojana

BENGALURU: Having taken serious note of dipping ground water levels in Karnataka, the Centre has decided to award the state Rs 1,200 crore under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, said Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

He spoke at a workshop organised for community participation in groundwater management here on Saturday. He said Karnataka is one of the eight states identified where the scheme will be implemented.

“The Centre will be spending Rs 6,000 crore to provide better water facilities to areas where groundwater is very low and Karnataka is getting the highest share. The project will will benefit people residing in rural Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura where water levels are very low,” he added.

“Fifty percent of the project’s funds will come in the form of a World Bank loan, which the Centre will repay, and the rest shall be central assistance. The state government will take a call on spending the funds,” he said. University of Agriculture Sciences vicechancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad and water resource department’s additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh also spoke.