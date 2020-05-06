ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Karnataka state govt gives green signal to TV serial shooting

IBC News Bureau May 6, 2020
The state government has consented for resuming shooting of serials and reality shows on Tuesday, May 5.

Television serial production was halted, in March, due to the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. As the government has allowed many industries and services to operate from May 3 the producers and makers have requested the government to ease the restrictions to start the shoot of TV shows.

Revenue Minister R Ashok informed media persons about this decision.

As per sources, the government has now permitted the makers to resume shooting effective Monday, May 11.

Even though there is permission to shoot, the government has ordered only to shoot indoors and multiple conditions have been laid to producers to maintain all the rules to prevent coronavirus. According to revenue minister R Ashok, only indoor shooting will be allowed for the serials.

“Over 6,000 families are depending on the serial related activities. The outdoor shooting will not be allowed,” he said.

He also made it clear that as of now no permission has been given for the cinema shooting as it involves a huge crowd.

IBC News Bureau

