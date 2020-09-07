Karnataka sees a loss of Rs 8,071 crore; depends on Centre for financial aid

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has pegged the losses at Rs 8,071 crore during the recent flood that caused large-scale destruction in some parts of the state. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa placed the flood damage report, on Monday, before the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) that is on a visit to the state to assess the flood-affected areas and report to the Centre on the extent of damage caused.

In a meeting with the IMCT team led by K V Pratap from the ministry of home affairs, the CM said that the state is reeling under massive flood for the third consecutive year and sought Centre’s assistance as the state is also fighting the pandemic. “This year’s flood destroyed crops in about four lakh hectare land. We have also experienced loss of lives, livestock and damage to the infrastructure including roads, schools and bridges,” the CM told the team.

Yediyurappa conveyed IMCT members about the state’s challenges in dealing with flood damage, amid the pandemic. “We have spent Rs 1,500 crore to mitigate flood damage last year. We will release Rs 200 crore this year despite Covid related challenges,” he said, adding that the state has already released Rs 460 crore to manage Covid and the flood.