Karnataka reports 8,324 Covid-19 cases

August 29, 2020
Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 8,324 Covid-19 positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 3,27,076, even as 115 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the total to 5,483 on Saturday.
“On Saturday, 8,324 new positive cases were reported and 8,110 people had been discharged. In the past 24 hours, 115 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 5,483, just 17 deaths shy of 5,500.
Bengaluru Urban continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic, reporting 2,993 cases.
Among other places, Ballari with 468, Shivamogga (333), followed by Hassan for 325 infections, followed by Mysuru (309), Dharwad (290), Belavagi (276).
Of the 3,27,076 cases, 86,443 are active.

